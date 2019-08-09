Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Pinette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia B. Pinette


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia B. Pinette Obituary
Patricia was born on October 20, 1929 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Patricia was educated locally at St. Mary's School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1949.

Ann Paul (Barbara) Daughters of Charity, St.Vincent de Paul of Albany, NY 2 sisters in law: Rejeanne Regan of Berlin, CT, Priscilla (Pinette) Donahue of Saco, ME 1 brother in law: Charles Pinette of Falmouth Many nieces and nephews There will be no visiting hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now