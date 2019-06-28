|
Patricia was born on March 7, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Patricia graduated from Edward Little High School, attended University of Maine, Orono graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and was a graduate of Kansas State University with a Masters of Special Education.
Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ellsworth Contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME 04086 or , 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074