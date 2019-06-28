Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bruce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Bruce Obituary
Patricia was born on March 7, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Patricia was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Patricia graduated from Edward Little High School, attended University of Maine, Orono graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and was a graduate of Kansas State University with a Masters of Special Education.

Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ellsworth Contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME 04086 or , 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074 Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence 207-244-3183 Mount Desert 1139 Main Street Mount Desert ME 04660 207-244-7514 207-667-2521 Ellsworth 113 Franklin Street Ellsworth, ME 04660 207-667-4290 jfh @jordanfernald.com Ob ittree.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now