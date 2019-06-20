Home

Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lary Funeral Home
Dover-Foxcroft, ME
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Lary Funeral Home
Dover-Foxcroft,, ME
Patricia D. Littlefield


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia D. Littlefield Obituary
Patricia was born on November 5, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Patricia was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Patricia was a member of the first graduating class at Piscataquis Community High School in 1950.

Friends and family are invited to call from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Ray Beless officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Elmwood Cemetery, Guilford.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sandra J. Littlefield Scholarship Fund, c/o Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main Street, Ellsworth, 04605.
