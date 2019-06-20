|
Patricia was born on November 5, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Patricia was a member of the first graduating class at Piscataquis Community High School in 1950.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Ray Beless officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Elmwood Cemetery, Guilford.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sandra J. Littlefield Scholarship Fund, c/o Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main Street, Ellsworth, 04605.