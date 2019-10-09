|
Paul was born on February 22, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
While supporting his family as a machinist at 12 years old for Jerome Engineering (later foreman) he went on to graduate from Burncoat Senior High School in 1949, and then on to Worcester Trade School in 1950.
Because of his expertise in the printing field he was drafted and received a Presidential waiver (due to osteomyelitis) from then President Dwight Eisenhower and served in the U.S Army from 1954-1956 during the wind down of the Korean Conflict.