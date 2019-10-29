|
Peter was born on September 14, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Mr. Judd served his country with the National Guard and was actively involved in several organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Federal Lodge in Waterbury, CT, Scottish Rite, Order of the Eastern Star, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Connecticut Auxiliary State Police, Mattatuck Drum Band where he proudly performed with his father Francis and son, Roy, and President of the Judd Family Reunion from 2007-2018. A memorial service will follow at 4p.m. with Reverend Richard Horner officiating. A Masonic service will also take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church 2 Lord Street Kennebunk, Maine04043, The Mattatuck Drum Band P.O. Box 11565 Waterbury, CT 06703.