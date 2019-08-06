Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
207-743-0270
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Rainey


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter T. Rainey Obituary
Peter was born on February 6, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1964.

Peter served for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard as a tank turret mechanic, and earned a sharp shooter badge, before being honorably discharged in 1970.

Friends and loved ones may visit on Thursday, August 8, from 6-8 PM at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, at 11 AM, with an informal reception to follow at Peter's home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peter's honor to, Responsible Pet Care, P.O. Box 82 Norway, ME 04268.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now