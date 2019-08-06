|
Peter was born on February 6, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1964.
Peter served for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard as a tank turret mechanic, and earned a sharp shooter badge, before being honorably discharged in 1970.
Friends and loved ones may visit on Thursday, August 8, from 6-8 PM at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, at 11 AM, with an informal reception to follow at Peter's home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peter's honor to, Responsible Pet Care, P.O. Box 82 Norway, ME 04268.