David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME 04530
207-443-4567
Phyllis Marie Little

Phyllis Marie Little Obituary
Phyllis was born on January 31, 1925 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Born in Bath, Maine in 1925 to Lucien (Joe) and Yvette (Messier) Bisson, Phyllis graduated from Morse High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1942 and then worked as a secretary in her father's trucking company.

When Cliff's work took them to Nevada to work at U.S. Navy's atomic test site, she worked for the project as a bookkeeper and often spoke of seeing an atomic bomb detonated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at 10:00am at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine. The family will receive friends at a luncheon/reception at the St. John's Community Center, following the service. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Visitation at the Demers Desmond Funeral Home from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on November 1, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. John's Catholic School, 37 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011.
