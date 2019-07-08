|
|
Priscilla was born on May 2, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Priscilla was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Priscilla earned a Bachelors of Education at the University of New Brunswick at Fredericton, and then studied special education at Fort Kent.
Priscilla was a faithful communicant of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, Daughters of Isabella, and the Catholic Golden Age. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Parish of the Precious Blood Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Caribou.