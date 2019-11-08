|
Rachel was born on March 4, 1960 and passed away in November 2019.
Tante, as she liked to be called by her family, was born March 4, 1960 in Brunswick, the daughter of Lionel and Rolande Bois Lachance, and is a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, and completed USM's paralegal program, and received an associate degree in business.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center 330 Brookline Avenue (OV) Boston, MA 02215 Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.