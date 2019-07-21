Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
Rachel T. Goulet

Rachel T. Goulet Obituary
Rachel was born on January 30, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Rachel was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

She was born January 30, 1926 in Biddeford a daughter of Ephrem and Lydia (Leblanc) Tardiff and attended local schools.

She was predeceased by: 3 brothers: Herv?, Gerard, and Leo Paul Tardiff 3 sisters: Diana Leblond, Germaine Tardiff and Rita Lafortune Surviving are: Ivan Goulet, her husband of 71 years of Biddeford Her daughter, Diane G. Belanger and husband John of N. Fort Meyers, FL Several nieces and nephews Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25th at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, Maine 04005. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel's memory may be made to St. James School, 15 Graham St., Biddeford, ME 04005.
