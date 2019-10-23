|
Raeann was born on December 14, 1957 and passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
She enjoyed playing softball and basketball in school and graduated from Skowhegan High School with the class of 1977.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.