Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Resources
More Obituaries for Raeann Paradis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raeann Paradis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raeann Paradis Obituary
Raeann was born on December 14, 1957 and passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

She enjoyed playing softball and basketball in school and graduated from Skowhegan High School with the class of 1977.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raeann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now