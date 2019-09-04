|
|
Raymond was born on February 21, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Ray attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
The family requests that donations in Ray's memory be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Thursday, September 5th, 2019 | 5:00pm - 7:00pm Thursday, September 5th, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Friday, September 6th, 2019 | 11:00am Friday, September 6th, 2019 11:00am St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 41 Western Avenue Augusta, ME 04330 Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road Augusta, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence HS Heartfelt Sympathies Store Posted Sep 03, 2019 03:42pm Our thoughts and prayers are with you. - Kennebec Valley Chamber Proudly Serving the Communities of Augusta, Windsor, Gardiner, Winthrop, Vassalboro, Sidney, Togus, Readfield, Whitefield, Manchester, Hallowell, Farmingdale, Belgrade, Chelsea, Palermo, China, South China, Coopers Mills, South Gardiner, Somerville, Jefferson, Mt. Vernon 207-622-9311 Plummer Funeral Home - Augusta 16 Pl.