Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Western Ave.,
Augusta, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Boucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Boucher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Boucher Obituary
Raymond was born on February 21, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Ray attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

The family requests that donations in Ray's memory be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Thursday, September 5th, 2019 | 5:00pm - 7:00pm Thursday, September 5th, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Friday, September 6th, 2019 | 11:00am Friday, September 6th, 2019 11:00am St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 41 Western Avenue Augusta, ME 04330 Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road Augusta, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence HS Heartfelt Sympathies Store Posted Sep 03, 2019 03:42pm Our thoughts and prayers are with you. - Kennebec Valley Chamber Proudly Serving the Communities of Augusta, Windsor, Gardiner, Winthrop, Vassalboro, Sidney, Togus, Readfield, Whitefield, Manchester, Hallowell, Farmingdale, Belgrade, Chelsea, Palermo, China, South China, Coopers Mills, South Gardiner, Somerville, Jefferson, Mt. Vernon 207-622-9311 Plummer Funeral Home - Augusta 16 Pl.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now