Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
673 Stevens Ave.
Portland, ME
Raymond J. Hamlin

Raymond J. Hamlin Obituary
Raymond was born on March 20, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Raymond was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

As a child, he attended St. Patrick's School and enjoyed playing neighborhood baseball in Libbytown with his brothers and community.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and was stationed in Munich, Germany.

Prayers will be recited at 9:45 AM at the funeral home on Monday, June 17, 2019, followed by an 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland.

To view Ray's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make donations in Ray's honor to The Maine Veteran's Homes, 290 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
