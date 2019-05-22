|
|
Raymond was born on March 27, 1921 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Raymond was a resident of Patten, Maine at the time of passing.
Raymond attended Patten schools and was a veteran of WW II serving in the 3438th Medium Maintenance Unit in the China Burma India Theater and achieving the rank of Technical Sargent 4th grade before discharge in January 1946.
Funeral services will held at 2PM, Sat., Interment will be held at the Patten Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patten Lumbermen's Museum, 61 Shin Pond Rd, Patten, ME 04765.