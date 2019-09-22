|
|
Rebecca was born on August 18, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She was born August 18, 1928, in Atkinson, the daughter of Clifford M. and Lucetta A. (Doore) Merrill. Rebecca grew up in Atkinson and attended Atkinson schools, Higgins Classical Institute, and Farmington State Normal School.
A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the United Baptist Church, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Chris Viera officiating. Immediately following the funeral service family and friends are invited to visit at the church for fellowship and refreshments. A committal service will be held that afternoon at 2:30pm at the family lot in the Evergreen Cemetery, Milo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Baptist Church Board, 146 E. Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, ME.