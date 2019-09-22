Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca M. Kinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca M. Kinney Obituary
Rebecca was born on August 18, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

She was born August 18, 1928, in Atkinson, the daughter of Clifford M. and Lucetta A. (Doore) Merrill. Rebecca grew up in Atkinson and attended Atkinson schools, Higgins Classical Institute, and Farmington State Normal School.

A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the United Baptist Church, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Chris Viera officiating. Immediately following the funeral service family and friends are invited to visit at the church for fellowship and refreshments. A committal service will be held that afternoon at 2:30pm at the family lot in the Evergreen Cemetery, Milo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Baptist Church Board, 146 E. Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, ME.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now