Richard A. Johnson Obituary
Richard passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Richard attended Caribou schools until his family moved to LaGrange in 1944, and subsequently graduated from LaGrange High School in 1947.

After high school he served in the United States Navy.

Visiting will start at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Private committal will be at the Orono-Old Town Cemetery on Thursday, June 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Sweden Historical Society, P.O. Box 33, New Sweden, Maine 04762, the Maine Air Museum, 98 Maine Ave., Bangor, Maine 04401 (www.maineairmuseum.com), or an organization of your choice.
