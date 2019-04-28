Home

Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
Interment
Following Services
Kent's Hill Cemetery
Readfield, ME
Richard Carl Knightly

Richard Carl Knightly Obituary
Richard was born on September 6, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Mount Vernon, Maine at the time of passing.

He was educated in the Lawrence school system later attending Merrimack College in Andover and the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, graduating in 1973.

He served four years in the Navy from 1959 to 1963, achieving a rank of E5.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM at the Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop, Maine (207-377-8696). Visitation will be from 10:30 until service time. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Kent's Hill Cemetery in Readfield, Maine.
