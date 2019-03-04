Richard was born on September 29, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.



Richard was a resident of Winterport, Maine at the time of passing.



Richard graduated from Winterport High School in 1944.



He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Ave, Hampden, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Gardiner, Chaplain of Northern Light Homecare and Hospice, officiating. Spring Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Winterport.