Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookings-Smith Hampden Chapel
45 Western Avenue
Hampden, ME 04444-0310
(207) 862-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hamor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hamor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Hamor Obituary
Richard was born on September 29, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Winterport, Maine at the time of passing.

Richard graduated from Winterport High School in 1944.

He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Ave, Hampden, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Gardiner, Chaplain of Northern Light Homecare and Hospice, officiating. Spring Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Winterport. Read Less First Visitation Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 | 12:00pm - 1:00pm When Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 12:00pm - 1:00pm Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith 45 Western Avenue Hampden, Maine Brief visitation before service Send directions to the event directly to your phone Phone Number: Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 | 1:00pm When Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 1:00pm Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith 45 Western Avenue Hampden, Maine David Gardiner will be officiant Send directions to the event directly to your phone Phone Number: Get directions to the event dir.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now