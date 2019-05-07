Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Richard J. Chabre Obituary
Richard was born on June 10, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Van Buren. Spring interment will be in Grand River Cemetery, Van Buren.
