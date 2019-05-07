|
|
Richard was born on June 10, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Van Buren. Spring interment will be in Grand River Cemetery, Van Buren. To share condolences online, please visit www.LajoieFuneralHome.com Lajoie Funeral Home- Van Buren 118 High St. Van Buren, ME 04785 Lajoie Funeral Home- Van Buren Van Buren, ME 04785 St. Bruno-St. Remi Church 174 Main St. Van Buren, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Richard's memorial service View & Sign.