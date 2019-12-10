|
|
Richard was born on April 27, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Richard is survived by his wife Eileen Turcotte, of Litchfield, his children, Christine Slattery, Richard "Rich" Turcotte Jr., David Turcotte, Lorie Naglestad, also 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 16th from 2 - 4 & 6-8 PM at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, at 10:00 AM. Interment with full military honors will be held in the July of 2020.