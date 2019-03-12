|
|
Richard was born on April 19, 1937 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Rich graduated from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario in 1957, with a degree in physics/engineering, followed in 1958, by a master's degree in physics from University of British Columbia, Canada In 1963, he received his doctorate in physics from Princeton University . It was in Princeton, New Jersey where he met and married his wife , Terri.
