Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookings-Smith
133 Center Street
Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 942-8815
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Morrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Morrow Obituary
Richard was born on April 19, 1937 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Rich graduated from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario in 1957, with a degree in physics/engineering, followed in 1958, by a master's degree in physics from University of British Columbia, Canada In 1963, he received his doctorate in physics from Princeton University . It was in Princeton, New Jersey where he met and married his wife , Terri.

A gathering of family and friends will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name may be sent, if you wish, to Northern Light Hospice, P.O. Box 931, Bangor, ME 04401-0931 or Orono Animal Orphanage, 71 Airport Rd, Old Town 04468.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now