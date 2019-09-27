Home

Dr. Rick Smart

Dr. Rick Smart Obituary
Dr. Smart was born on October 18, 1956 and passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

He graduated from Kent's Hill School in 1975 and UMO in 1979.

He had joined the army through a health profession scholarship program so following graduation they moved to Alaska where he oversaw the optometry clinic on Fort Richardson, Anchorage.

Also, Steve Cushman for his love and strength, Jeff and Mary Timm for hosting our Celebration of Life and Ned Crockett and Lynn Roberts Reed for their friendship and guidance, and finally our awesome neighbors.
