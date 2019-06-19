Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
committal shelter of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Civic Center Drive
Augusta, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky A. French

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ricky A. French Obituary
Ricky was born on July 7, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Ricky was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from Skowhegan High School and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, in the committal shelter of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, with Rev. Tom Brown officiating.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now