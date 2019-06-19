|
Ricky was born on July 7, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Ricky was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He graduated from Skowhegan High School and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, in the committal shelter of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, with Rev. Tom Brown officiating.