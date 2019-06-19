Home

Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Robert A. Barry Obituary
Robert was born on February 21, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from Milton High School with the class of 1972 and proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal with military honors will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.
