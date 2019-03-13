Home

Robert A. St. Pierre

Robert A. St. Pierre Obituary
Robert was born on September 16, 1930 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He was educated at St. Joseph's Grammar School and graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1948.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, Donations in Robert's memory may be made to: The , New England Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.
