Robert was born on November 13, 1927 and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He grew up in Auburn, attended Lake Street School, Webster Jr. High, and graduated from Edward Little High School in the Class of 1946.
After high school, Bick enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served during World War II from 1946 to 1951.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough.
Memorial contributions in Bick's memory may be made to the Maine Veterans' Home, Scarborough Resident Activities Fund, 290 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.