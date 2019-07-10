Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
150 Black Point Road
Scarborough, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bickford Wing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bickford Wing Obituary
Robert was born on November 13, 1927 and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He grew up in Auburn, attended Lake Street School, Webster Jr. High, and graduated from Edward Little High School in the Class of 1946.

After high school, Bick enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served during World War II from 1946 to 1951.

A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough.

Memorial contributions in Bick's memory may be made to the Maine Veterans' Home, Scarborough Resident Activities Fund, 290 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now