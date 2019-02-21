|
|
Robert was born on August 29, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Bangor, Maine at the time of passing.
Growing up he attended St. John Elementary and John Bapst High School.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John's Catholic Church, 207 York Street, Bangor. Private interment will be in Mount Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, Ohio Street, Bangor. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com