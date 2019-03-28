|
|
Robert was born on January 7, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army.
The family will receive friends from 11-noon, with a funeral at noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal will be held in the spring at the Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill Road, Harmony.
A special recognition to Vanessa, Eileen, Diane, Jamie, Leni and the nurses and CNA's of D and C houses.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be given to the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home Activites Fund, 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, ME, 04976.