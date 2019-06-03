Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Robert G. Boucher Obituary
Robert was born on May 7, 1943 and passed away in May 2019.

Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He grew up working in his parents grocery store and graduated from St. Louis Catholic School.

After serving in the Army overseas he moved to Lowell, Massachusetts where he met Deborah Matthews while working at Courier Citizen in Chelmsford.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on June 8, 2019 at the chapel at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk, Maine.
