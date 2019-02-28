Robert passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.



Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.



He was educated in the Augusta school system before enlisting in the Navy during World... AUGUSTA, MAINE With family at bedside at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta, Robert Henry Laliberte passed away on Feb. 13, 2019.



Family and friends may visit from 10 - 11 AM on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM.



Memorial contributions are preferred to: , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908

Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 | 10:00am - 11:00am
Plummer Funeral Home
16 Pleasant Street
Augusta, ME

Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 | 11:00am
Plummer Funeral Home
16 Pleasant Street
Augusta, ME