Robert Leroy Fisher

Robert Leroy Fisher Obituary
Robert was born on May 29, 1940 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

In 1957, he enlisted in the US Army 86th Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.



Thank you to the staff at Togus VA Hospital for all the years of care, The Veterans Home, and Barbara from Homecare for her assistance and companionship.



A committal service with full military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4th in the chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.
