Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Robert Moriarty Obituary
Robert was born on May 15, 1924 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1942 and later that year, at the age of 18, enlisted in the U.S. Navy without his parents' knowledge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Moriarty Health Studies Scholarship, c/o Hall-Dale High School, 97 Maple Street, Farmingdale, 04344 or to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, 04330.
