Robert was born on December 2, 1922 and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He attended St. Louis High School, graduating as a member of the class of 1940.
Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to: The Maryknoll Fathers P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll NY 10545-0302
