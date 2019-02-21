Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Biddeford, ME
Robert Perron Obituary
Robert was born on December 2, 1922 and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He attended St. Louis High School, graduating as a member of the class of 1940.

Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to: The Maryknoll Fathers P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll NY 10545-0302 Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Joseph's Church at 10:00 AM on February 23, 2019.

Donations may be made to: The Maryknoll Fathers P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll NY 10545-0302
