|
|
Robert was born on April 10, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He was educated locally and was a 1956 graduate of St. Louis High School.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
A funeral service will follow in the Hope chapel at 1:30p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the St Louis Alumni Scholarship Fund PO Box 493 Biddeford, Maine 04005 https://sites.google.com/site/stlouisalumnibiddeford/home or St James School Scholarship Fund 25 Graham Street, Biddeford, ME 04005 https://www.sjsbiddeford.org/.To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.