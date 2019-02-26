Home

Robert R. Landry

Robert R. Landry Obituary
Robert was born on April 10, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He was educated locally and was a 1956 graduate of St. Louis High School.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

A funeral service will follow in the Hope chapel at 1:30p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the St Louis Alumni Scholarship Fund PO Box 493 Biddeford, Maine 04005 https://sites.google.com/site/stlouisalumnibiddeford/home or St James School Scholarship Fund 25 Graham Street, Biddeford, ME 04005 https://www.sjsbiddeford.org/.To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
