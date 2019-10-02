|
Robert was born on October 1, 1946 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
He graduated from Norway High School and received his Bachelors degree from Berkley College of Music in Boston.
A Mass of Christian burial for Robert and Jean Hatch will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway followed by interment at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation for Robert and Jean Hatch on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.
Donations in their memory may be made to Responsible Pet Care, PO Box 82, Norway, ME 04268.