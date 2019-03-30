Home

Robert Stanley Stephenson Obituary
Robert was born on December 19, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Bob attended Brockport High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, bowled on the high school team, and was inducted into a local men's league.

He then joined the U.S. Navy for three years serving with distinction as an officer on the U.S.S. Nespellen and U.S.S. Seattle, of which he was very proud.

Funeral services will be held at the Wayne Community Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to , which supports the distribution of farm animals to women whose use them to provide for their families.
