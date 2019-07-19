Home

Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Church, Northeast Harbor
Robert Taylor


1930 - 2019
Robert Taylor Obituary
Robert was born on September 30, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Robert graduated from Gilmore High School, Northeast Harbor in 1949.

Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 serving on a tanker for 45 months in the Mediterranean.

Those who desire may make contributions in Robert's memory to American Legion Post #103, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 or to Birch Bay, Safe Harbor Dementia Ward, 25 Village Inn Rd., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
