Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
207-743-0270
Resources
More Obituaries for Robertine O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robertine E. O'Neal


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robertine E. O'Neal Obituary
Robertine was born on April 18, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

She attended Mechanic Falls Schools.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 11 am to 12 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 pm on Tuesday August 13th at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford with internment to follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300 Frisco, Texas 75034.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robertine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now