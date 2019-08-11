|
|
Robertine was born on April 18, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She attended Mechanic Falls Schools.
Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 11 am to 12 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 pm on Tuesday August 13th at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford with internment to follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300 Frisco, Texas 75034.