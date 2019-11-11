Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Franck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Franck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Franck Obituary
Roger was born on September 9, 1930 and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Roger graduated from Van Buren High in 1949 and worked for the family grocery and meat business until he joined the Navy in January, 1951 and was stationed in Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial November 14, 2019 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 271 Main St. Saco, ME 04072 No Visiting Hours Maine Veterans's Home 290 US Route 1, Scarborough ME 04074.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to: Maine Veterans Home, 290 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -