Roger was born on September 9, 1930 and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Roger graduated from Van Buren High in 1949 and worked for the family grocery and meat business until he joined the Navy in January, 1951 and was stationed in Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial November 14, 2019 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 271 Main St. Saco, ME 04072 No Visiting Hours Maine Veterans's Home 290 US Route 1, Scarborough ME 04074.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to: Maine Veterans Home, 290 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.