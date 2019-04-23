Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
207-743-0270
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger LaCroix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Gerard LaCroix

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Gerard LaCroix Obituary
Roger was born on July 25, 1962 and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Roger was a resident of Greenwood, Maine at the time of passing.

Roger grew up in Underhill Center, Vermont and attended Mt. Mansfield High School.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday April 26th from 6-8 PM at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at 1 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Moran Fund, which Roger whole heartedly supported, by sending a check payable to The Moran Fund, c/o Aubuchon Hardware, 95 Aubuchon Dr., Westminster, MA 01473.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now