Roger was born on July 25, 1962 and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Roger was a resident of Greenwood, Maine at the time of passing.
Roger grew up in Underhill Center, Vermont and attended Mt. Mansfield High School.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday April 26th from 6-8 PM at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at 1 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Moran Fund, which Roger whole heartedly supported, by sending a check payable to The Moran Fund, c/o Aubuchon Hardware, 95 Aubuchon Dr., Westminster, MA 01473.