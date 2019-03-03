Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Roger H. Binette

Roger H. Binette Obituary
Roger was born on November 13, 1942 and passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Roger was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

Mr. Binette served in the US Air Force.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8th in St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to : The , New England Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.
