Roger Neault

Roger Neault Obituary
Roger was born on November 25, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

After the war he attended Assumption College in Worcester, MA for 2 years studying pre-med.

Dr. Neault was educated in Biddeford schools, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served in the Pacific Theatre from 1943-1946 with an Honorable Discharge in June 1946.

The family requests that donations in Roger's memory be made to: Calumet Educational Foundation, PO Box 2085, Augusta, ME, 04338. Monday, August 19th, 2019 | 12:00pm Monday, August 19th, 2019 12:00pm St. Augustine Catholic Church 1 Kendall Street Augusta, ME 04330 Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 283 Civic Center Drive AUGUSTA, ME 04330
