Roger was born on November 25, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
After the war he attended Assumption College in Worcester, MA for 2 years studying pre-med.
Dr. Neault was educated in Biddeford schools, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served in the Pacific Theatre from 1943-1946 with an Honorable Discharge in June 1946.
The family requests that donations in Roger's memory be made to: Calumet Educational Foundation, PO Box 2085, Augusta, ME, 04338.