|
|
Rollande was born on January 8, 1918 and passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was an avid bingo player every week at St. Louis and Elks bingo and enjoyed attending Biddeford High School Football and Hockey games to watch her grandsons play.
A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andre's Healthcare, 407 Pool St, Biddeford, ME 04005 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.