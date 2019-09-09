|
Ronald was born on June 2, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Ron attended Notre Dame School and Church, graduating from Thornton Academy in 1967.
Ron lived a life of service to his country and community beginning with his enlistment in the United States Air Force in 1967.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10a.m. on Friday September 13th at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Ron's memory to the , c/o Stacey Cote.