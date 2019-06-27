Home

Ronald Guy Obituary
Ronald was born on July 6, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Ronald was a resident of Eagle Lake/Fort Kent, Maine at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 AM in the Fort Kent St. Louis Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's name may be made to: UMFK Athletics, C/O Tom Bird, 23 University Drive, Fort Kent, ME 04743 or The Amyloidosis Center, Boston University of Medicine, 72 E. Concord Street, L219, Boston, MA 02118-9862.
