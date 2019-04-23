Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
family lot in Mt Pleasant Cemetery
Dexte, ME
Rosalie A. Clukey


Rosalie A. Clukey Obituary
Rosalie was born on July 6, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Rosalie was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A graveside memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family lot in Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, with Deacon David Denbow officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rosalie's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 921 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or to Hibbard Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Special Care Unit, Activities Fund, 1037 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine 04426.
