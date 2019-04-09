|
|
Rosemary was born on June 22, 1927 and passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Rosemary was a resident of Bath, Maine at the time of passing.
She is a graduate of Classical High School in Worcester and earned her teaching degree from Framingham State University in 1949.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00am at All Saints Parish, St. Mary's Church, Bath, Maine. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on April 12, 2019.