|
|
Roy was born on February 26, 1934 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Roy was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He was born February 26, 1934 in Woodstock, Maine the son of Joseph R. and Bernice (Verrill) Wermenchuk and attended schools there and at Gould Academy.
A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations, either online or directly to the family, be made in their name so that they may honor the care givers at New England Cancer Center and Pine Point care facility who cared for and showed such great compassion to a proud man who helped so many in his life but had a strong dislike for being helped.