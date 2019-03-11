Rev. Leveille was born on September 23, 1931 and passed away in March 2019.



Rev. Leveille was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.



He attended St. Joseph Grammar School in ... OLD TOWN and BANGOR - The Rev. Rudolph J. Leveille, 87, was called to his eternal home on March 10, 2019 after a brief illness.



The Rite of Reception and Liturgy of the Hours will be held 3pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church 429 Main St., Old Town where he will lie in state from 3pm until 7pm during which time family and friends may visit. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street, Old Town, with the Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, Bishop of Portland as the principal celebrant. Committal prayers and burial will take place in the family lot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Old Town in the spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com