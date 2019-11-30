|
Ruth was born on April 26, 1925 and passed away in November 2019.
She grew up in the German communities of Wisconsin, graduating from Reedsburg HS and the University of Wisconsin with a degree in social work.
As part of an Air Force family she lived, played church organ, and worked with children in Dayton, Ohio; Layton, Utah; Iwakuni and Tokyo, Japan; Cincinnati, Ohio; St Remy-sur-Avre, France; Topeka, Kansas; Washington, D.C.; and Madrid, Spain.
In lieu of flowers she desired donations to: Sweetser, Development Office - J2, 50 Moody Street, Saco, Maine 04072; or the Brown School of Washington University, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130; or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2 Lord Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.